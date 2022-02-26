Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently surprised her younger sister, Destiny, on her 18th birthday

The billionaire wife posted a video to her Instagram page which captured the moment she handed Destiny the key to a red Toyota car

Many fans have flooded the billionaire wife's comment section with compliments and praises over the luxury gift

Several social media users are wishing they had a big sister like Regina Daniel and her latest post is the big reason.

The Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she is seen gifting her younger sister, Destiny, a car.

The movie star surprised her sister with a car. Photo credit: Reginal Daniels, Destiny Daniels

Source: Instagram

Destiny turned 18 on February 25, 2022, and in honour of her new age, became the proud owner of a red Toyota Camry - courtesy of her superstar big sister.

Regina Daniels hands Destiny the car keys

In the video, Regina is seen handing her a Samsung phone box. Destiny opens the box to find a car key inside and immediately hugs her sister.

She is then seen rushing off to meet her new car which she enters excitedly, before exiting the car to give Regina another hug.

Sharing the video, Regina captioned:

"I went to my sister’s set to gift her what she needed the most……. @destiny.daniels01 it’s an adult gift. Watch till the end…she didn’t expect it at all "

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

la_doosh:

"Sooo beautiful may God bless you."

leratokganyago:

"Nothing like family❤️❤️❤️"

gladys_achuti:

"Can I be your big sister?hbd to her."

fancy_aysher:

"Awnnn❤️I wish I had an elder sis❤️❤️be my sister na"

chiomacontagious:

"God bless you more ❤️❤️❤️so you can keep spoiling her with gifts❤️❤️"

princesslyly2:

"Congratulations destiny. Regina u are indeed a sister.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chi_speciall:

"You’re such a blessing to your family, I pray God lift you higher than your expectations ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng