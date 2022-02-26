Birthday to Remember: Regina Daniels Gifts Sister a Car as She Clocks New Age in New Video
- Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently surprised her younger sister, Destiny, on her 18th birthday
- The billionaire wife posted a video to her Instagram page which captured the moment she handed Destiny the key to a red Toyota car
- Many fans have flooded the billionaire wife's comment section with compliments and praises over the luxury gift
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Several social media users are wishing they had a big sister like Regina Daniel and her latest post is the big reason.
The Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko, recently took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she is seen gifting her younger sister, Destiny, a car.
Destiny turned 18 on February 25, 2022, and in honour of her new age, became the proud owner of a red Toyota Camry - courtesy of her superstar big sister.
Mercy Johnson gets emotional as she shares video of 9-year-old Purity backing 4th child, taking care of others
Regina Daniels hands Destiny the car keys
In the video, Regina is seen handing her a Samsung phone box. Destiny opens the box to find a car key inside and immediately hugs her sister.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
She is then seen rushing off to meet her new car which she enters excitedly, before exiting the car to give Regina another hug.
Sharing the video, Regina captioned:
"I went to my sister’s set to gift her what she needed the most……. @destiny.daniels01 it’s an adult gift. Watch till the end…she didn’t expect it at all "
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to the video
la_doosh:
"Sooo beautiful may God bless you."
leratokganyago:
"Nothing like family❤️❤️❤️"
gladys_achuti:
"Can I be your big sister?hbd to her."
fancy_aysher:
"Awnnn❤️I wish I had an elder sis❤️❤️be my sister na"
Toyin Lawani’s daughter gives her emotional hug in viral video after going home for the first time in 7 years
chiomacontagious:
"God bless you more ❤️❤️❤️so you can keep spoiling her with gifts❤️❤️"
princesslyly2:
"Congratulations destiny. Regina u are indeed a sister.❤️❤️❤️❤️"
chi_speciall:
"You’re such a blessing to your family, I pray God lift you higher than your expectations ❤️"
Regina Daniels' 1-year-old son wows fans with tennis skills in trending video
Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have no doubt been intentional about making their son, Munir, a well-rounded baby boy.
Just recently, in a video making the rounds online, the little boy was seen engaging in a sporting activity with his dad as they had a tennis training session.
In the clip, Ned was seen throwing a tennis ball at his son and the young Munir caught it with his bat.
Source: Legit.ng