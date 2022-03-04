Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Yvonne Nelson has registered her displeasure at the increasing fuel prices in Ghana

She took to Twitter to express disappointment in President Akufo-Addo over the issue, in simple terms

Yvonne recently took the president on over the increasing prices of LPG that got her very infuriated

Her tweet has garnered some responses, including those from people who do not agree with her

Outspoken Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Yvonne Nelson, has taken another swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the continuous rise in fuel prices in Ghana.

In a tweet on Yvonne’s Twitter handle, the actress simply congratulated Akufo-Addo in the local term.

She wrote: “Fuel prices!!!! Akufo Addo, ayekooooo!”

This kind of negative congratulation is to rather expose someone for their unacceptable behaviour.

Yvonne’s post pulls reactions

The actress’ tweet has triggered massive mixed reactions from her followers and fans on social media.

While some seem to agree with her, others have criticised her for blaming the government.

King Samba, for instance, wondered why Yvonne was blaming the government for the hike in fuel prices:

Kofi was also not happy and slammed Yvonne Nelson:

E-levy suggested that Ghanaians should get horses in order not to buy fuel:

Mr. Surprise also suggested that bicycles were needed:

Duncan T commented that it was a global thing:

Marcvybes wants another demonstration:

Yaa Sarcastic said Yvonne was bitter because she didn’t get what she wanted from Akufo-Addo:

BB also attacked Yvonne:

