Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole, has opened up about being frustrated as she shared her ordeal while trying to get fuel

The film star recounted how a fan recognised her at a filling station and offered to help her queue with her keg

Kolawole noted that she gave the fan more money than needed but he ran away with it and her keg

Popular Nigerian actress, Victoria Kolawole, has shared her somewhat funny and interesting encounter with a fan while trying to get fuel.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star admitted that she was very much frustrated because she needed fuel.

Not stopping there, the actress explained how she was scammed by a young man who claimed to be a fan.

Actress Victoria Kolawole cries out after fan stole her keg and fuel money. Photos: @officialvictoriakolawole

Source: Instagram

According to her, she went to the filling station to get fuel but the queue was too long and she could not get out of her car.

However, an innocent looking guy who recognised her approached the actress and claimed to be her fan.

Not stopping there, he also promised to help her get fuel so she gave him her keg and more money than he needed.

To the actress’ surprise, the young man later disappeared with both her fuel keg and her money.

She wrote:

“So I went to the filling station today but too much queue so I couldn’t come down from the car ♀️ luckily for me I saw this innocent looking guy,he came to me and said he’s my fan he promise to help me get the fuel so I gave him money and my keg still give him extra money ♀️ till now I no see the guy or the fuel.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

Victoria’s story was met with series of amused reactions from fans. Read some of their comments below:

Niniola.mi__:

“Comrade don move.”

Iam_mohaz:

“If you no wise for Lagos you no fit wise for anywhere ooo.”

Omototolani001:

“Omolomo country hard.”

Olumi_dc01:

“Welcome to Nigeria since you just enter from yankee.”

Abayomi_alvin:

“He is coming back…he must be looking for you too…just wait small.”

Chefdeee:

“Lagos no dey play.”

Mrmacaroni1:

“ heat too much. So e go house go collect small Fan.”

Thriftwithpenny:

“You think it’s easy to get fuel, he might be on that queue for hours without buying sef.”

Tagele__:

“Sorry, This is so funny.”

C4rt3r.33:

“They have left you behind.”

Legitmotors.ng:

“Your Fan, has blown away..”

Interesting.

Peter Okoye hails people dating fuel attendants

As fuel scarcity continues to loom and Nigerians form/join endless queues at fuel stations, different reactions have taken over social media.

One of the P-Square brothers, Peter made light of the situation as he pointed out that people who are in relationships with fuel attendants are the luckiest.

According to him, they made the right decision in life.

