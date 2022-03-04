Especially the Ones About Getting Married at 23: Erica Thanks God for Not Answering Her Foolish Prayers
- Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi in a tweet thanked God for not answering what she considered foolish prayers
- Reacting to Adesua's tweet, popular reality star and actress Erica Nlewedim revealed one of her foolish prayers she was happy God didn't answer
- Erica disclosed she prayed to God to get married at the age of 23, but she is happy it was not answered
Nollywood actress and singer Adesua Etomi Wellington, in a recent statement, thanked God for not answering her foolish prayers as she couldn't imagine what would have been of her if God had answered.
While Adesua didn't say what the foolish prayers were, popular reality star and actress Erica Nlewedim reacted to the tweet as she revealed one of her foolish prayers.
Erica revealed that she prayed to God about getting married at 23, but the reality star who would be 28 years old this month is happy He didn't answer the prayer.
She wrote:
"Exactly, especially the ones about getting married at 23."
See the post below:
Nigerians react to Erica's statement
Many Nigerians seem to have misinterpreted Erica's tweet to mean getting married at 23 was a bad thing.
Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:
aires08_:
"'Her' prayer was to get married at 23, not yours! Doesn't mean getting married at 23 is wrong. People just like to attack these celebrities for any opinion they give... rest!!!"
Sandypreneur:
"Omo! God answered my own "foolish" prayers o..if na like that cos I got married at 24 and had my three kids before I was 30 and I have never been happier in my life. Thank you Lord for not tossing those prayer points in the heavenly dust bin ."
Ms_naldea:
"I’m not a fan of Erica but she’s talking about her own. So nothing there."
Linda.Okwara:
"Then I use to pray God please let this monthly period stop completely because it's painful, was 15yrs old then thank God e no answer that prayer."
Erica reveals intention to get married
In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition stars, Erica and Kiddwaya ignited major talking points on social media.
The two reality stars spoke about the possibilities of getting married and it was Erica that started the conversation.
Erica took to her Twitter handle to state that watching the Love is Blind show is making her want to consider getting married.
Source: Legit.ng