Former BBNaija season 5 housemates, Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya seemed to have not gotten over each other

Erica revealed her intentions to get married after watching a trending love series and Kiddwayya gave her hilarious reply

Kidd told her she should go ahead and their fans have reacted massively to their lovely exchange, some of them suggested that they should rekindle their lost love

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition stars, Erica and Kiddwaya have ignited major talking points on social media.

The two reality stars spoke about the possibilities of getting married and it was Erica that started the conversation.

Kiddwaya replies to Erica's 'I want to get married post." Credit: @ericanlewedim @kiddwaya

Erica took to her Twitter handle to state that watching the Love is Blind show is making her want to consider getting married:

"Love is blind show makes me want to get married."

Kidd responded to her that:

"Everyday you want to get married oya na."

Check out their exchange below:

Mixed reactions from fans

Social media users have reacted differently to their interesting exchange.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Spirals_hair:

"Kidd leave my baby o."

Julius_ifeoma_glory:

"They still love each other."

Diamondfromthedust:

"These ones Lmaoo dem no get Wahala lmao."

Splendorcatering:

"Abeg asoebi for online in-laws oh."

Ihechi:

"Na after d marry be d main issue."

Stanley_nweze:

"If una like each other make una marry."

Hameedahadayi:

"My absolute faves forever and ever❤️❤️❤️!!! Kidd and Eric, relo or not, ship or not, top two fave all day everyday."

Kenonwurah1:

"Now is not time to crack love jokes What you're seeing 100 metres away from you might become 5 metres from you. We should pray the war never escalates than the rate it is now."

