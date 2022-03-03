Nollywood actor Okon Lagos is among football lovers across the world who have reacted to the new direction Chelsea FC has been forced to take

The actor in an Instagram post expressed deep sadness while noting that things can never be like the Roman Abramovich era

Fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actor were seen in his comment section baring their minds on the matter

Actor Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos has taken to social media with a post expressing his deep sadness over the state of affairs of the popular football club, Chelsea FC.

The actor’s post comes following an announcement that the football club will be put up for sale as a side effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Actor Okon expresses sadness over Chelsea football club's sale. Photo: @okonlagos/@chelseafc

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, things can never remain the same once the Roman Abramovich era is gone.

Okon wrote:

"Football has always been treated without involvement with politics and government. Why should these sanctions touch football? Football should never be made to suffer from the political decisions of any person(s). It can never be the same after the Roman Abramovich era."

See his full post below:

Okon's post stirs reactions from fans, followers

t_shabanyan said:

"My point exactly. individuals have no business with government decisions. Imagine Nigerian government have issues and they ban Israel Adesanya , Anthony Joshua et all from. Fighting because they are Nigerians."

tonybobman9320 said:

"I believe its because of Romans relationship with Putin. Maybe if it was a random Russian it won't be this bad."

alex_oj_90 said:

"It a sad news. It heart breaks. I wish they will treat other's owners the same way. Etc Americans and other countries. .. Thank you Mr. Roman Abramovich we love you you take football to the highest level... We pray for peace."

uknel said:

"This is very sad bro. If you truly love Chelsea FC you would be sad with the news. If this sale happens it remains to be seen if Chelsea can replicate the success recorded during the Abrahamovich era."

kingsleymgb said:

"Unfortunately no one is left out. It's not about the Russians. It's targeting the Oligarchs. Roman is super close to Putin and benefits from his corrupt government."

ebanor5 said:

"So football is more important than the loss of lives?"

Source: Legit.ng