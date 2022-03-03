Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media with a plea directed at popular men of God, Pastor Adeboye and Bishop Oyedepo

Maguawgu called on the spiritual leaders to send their private jets to Ukraine and help evacuate stranded Nigerian students

Although known for his controversial take on issues, Maduagwu’s post gained support from members of the online community

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Nollywood's Uche Maduagwu has publicly called on clergymen, Enoch Adeboye and David Oyedepo to come to the aid of stranded Nigerian students.

Maduagwu in a post shared on his Instagram page begged the men of God to send their private jets to Ukraine and evacuate students who are still stranded in the country.

Ukraine: Uche Maduagwu charges Adeboye, Oyedepo to help Nigerian students. Photo: @uchemaduagwu/@pastoreaadeboyeofficial/@davidoyedepomin

The actor wrote:

"Dear Pastor Adeboye, Jesus would be so happy if you will use your multimillion-dollar private jet to help evacuate thousands of stranded Naija students from Ukraine. That will be the best BIRTHDAY Thanksgiving to God."

In a different portion of the post, Maduagwu made a case for the government while noting that it cannot evacuate students all alone.

See his post below:

Maduagwu's post sparks reactions

onwe42 said:

"You are very correct . They should practice what they preach. Love is the greatest of God's commendation and they aren't doing that."

akintolavictorifed said:

"You talk sense for the first time."

lizzianno said:

"Good one."

ojurereoluwa_1 said:

" you are right bro."

deniyi_joel said:

"What the clergymen you are dragging have done for Nigeria, I sincerely hope your government can do a quarter. Don't look for any form of mishappenings to smear and attack men of God. Later , you will start clamouring for Adeboye to construct the 4th mainland bridge..."

