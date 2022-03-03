Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, has now been arrested by the police after being accused of a hit and run

The music star had reportedly hit a lady with his car and zooming off after she confronted him for bashing her ride

In a video making the rounds online, the music star was seen being led away by numerous police officers

Nigerian singer, Timaya, has been arrested just hours after being accused of a hit and run incident in Lagos state.

In a video trending on social media, the singer was seen being carted away by policemen after he was accused of hitting a lady with his car and zooming off.

In the viral video, a team of policemen appeared to storm the singer’s house as they led him outside his gate and bundled him into a waiting jeep.

Singer Timaya finally arrested after lady accused him of hit and run. Photos: @timayatimaya, @gossipboyz1

Timaya was accosted by at least four policemen during the arrest operation.

Another video also captured the moment Timaya appeared to be explaining what had happened to someone.

Nigerians rejoice over Timaya’s arrest

Soon after the music star was taken away by policemen and the video went viral online, numerous internet users praised the development.

According to them, nobody is above the law. Read some of their comments below:

Ladyque_1:

“What he did was very wrong. He could have helped her.”

Onyinyechi_nf:

“Nobody is above the law.”

Kennedyexcel:

“This life just get money police no even use their bus or truck carry am, Range na your mate .”

Real.fine_boy:

“Hmm so he really did it?”

Symplychi_oma:

“Good for him ... nobody is above the law. I hate nonsense.”

Typsie_:

“@badguyforrealmen Shey e no reach make dem beat am, u jam person car and instead of sorting the issue, u hit her again when she came down from her car.”

Uzzy_manu:

“@timayatimaya for not helping that lady more money less sense for all Nigerian celebrity that came from the slum.”

Cheemahamaychee007014:

“Shows e is a bad role model. U can even feel d arrogance all over him on his s/media pages. Oga go rest 4 jail small!!!”

Nons_nursing_care._:

“Very bad. I like timaya. But with this. Meeehhhnnn. Chulo got a wicked heart.”

Mazymarana:

“Never seen someone as heartless as this guy. Only if the law worked in this country.”

Angel_caily:

“Drove off with the lady still hanging in his car? That’s wickedness naw haba! Nawa o.”

Lady calls out Timaya for hitting her sister and running away

Nigerian singer Timaya has gone viral on social media after a lady called him out for running away after hitting her sister with his car in Lagos.

The aggrieved lady disclosed that the singer nearly killed the victim and when he was asked to check the damage he caused all he asked for was her phone number.

The victim has since then landed in the hospital and her sister shared a video which showed the extent of the hit on her.

The victims car also got damaged and according to the sister, all efforts to reach Timaya have been futile as he continued to block people who reached out to him over the issue on social media.

