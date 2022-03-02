Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh, has left fans laughing after he played a game of tennis with his mother

In a video making the rounds online, the music star showed no mercy as he continued to beat his mum at the game

Lil Kesh explained that it was his mother’s first time playing the game and she needs to learn the hard way

Popular Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade aka Lil Kesh, and his mother recently had fans laughing as they played tennis together.

The music star had posted a video on social media of himself and his mother playing table tennis and internet users had a lot to say about it.

In the clip, Lil Kesh was seen beating his mother at the game without showing her any mercy.

Rapper Lil Kesh beats his mother at tennis. Photos: @lilkeshofficial

An onlooker who recorded them playing could not hold back his laughter as the singer continued to play with his mother like she was a professional.

Lil Kesh then accompanied the clip with a short explanation where he noted that it was his mother’s first time playing tennis.

The music star also added that she has to learn the game the hard way.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Lil Kesh and his mother’s game of tennis amused a lot of internet users as many people pointed out that he should have gone easy on her.

Read some of their funny comments below:

_Bobo101:

“Mama go pick ball from the ground tire.”

Ceemplybecca:

“It’s so cool when you got parents that play…nor be those strict ones.”

Officialbenison:

“You go sabi stress mumsi wella.”

Massagebyfancy:

“My mum would get angry, collect the tennis ball and go inside ...”

Milly_posh21:

“Bad child.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Yeye boi if it's his girlfriend he would allow her win him as per love in Tokyo.”

Starzymiles:

“I enjoyed watching this.”

Queenjayhair:

“He would have allowed her win Atleast.”

Interesting.

Mr Macaroni and his mum recreate comedy skit

Popular online comedian, Mr Macaroni, showed his fans and followers the face of his beautiful mother on Instagram.

The comedian who shares a striking resemblance with his mum demonstrated one of his uniqueness with the middle-aged woman.

Mr Macaroni used his regular line 'put your account number here' for his mum and she obliged as they both laughed it off.

The funny mother and son video got people talking online.

