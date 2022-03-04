Top Nigerian singer, Davido and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest’s images were recently recreated by a talented artist

The artiste made an image of both celebrities using a bunch of nails on a piece of white board to the joy of fans

At first glance, the image appeared to have been made with a pencil until closer inspection showed that it was done with nails

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently had a talented fan show them love.

In a video making the rounds on social media, an artwork of both celebrities together was made with a bunch of nails.

In the viral clip, Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest’s images were recreated on a white board using several pieces of nails.

Fans gush over artwork of Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest made with nails. Photos: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The piece of art looked so convincing and could have fooled anybody that it was drawn with a pencil. However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that it was made using a bunch of nails.

A social media user who captured the artwork on video was left in awe as he gushed over the artist’s talent.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Not long after the video was posted online, it went viral. Numerous social media users also gushed over the work and praised the artist’s talent.

Read some of their comments below:

Director_enman:

“Incredible. Best I ever seen in a long time.”

Myrah_tolani:

“Wow!! He NAILED it!!!.”

Mayorjnr_:

“Some people got talent wowThis is top notch abeg.”

Tonia_gram_:

“Nigeria is made up of talented and creative people. Na only our government dey spoil everything for us .”

Blackandwhitecomedy60:

“Y Davido come resemble tunde ednut like dis.”

Mcneilslatt_:

“Omo people get talent oo dam*n this is beautiful.”

_Princess_uti:

“Raw talent abeg .”

Tomi_tweety:

“Shey Na Davido be this abi Tunde ednut . Abi shey Na my eyes dey pain me. Kudos to you.”

Nice one.

