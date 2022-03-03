BBNaija reality star Lucy Edet has disclosed that she is not exactly big on the idea of settling down with one man for the rest of her life

The Lockdown star in a recent interview equally mentioned that she is open to just having a child and becoming a single mother

Lucy equally addressed the issue of age reduction while making it clear that she has always stayed true to her real age

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Lucy Edet, is not entirely thrilled by the idea of getting married at the moment.

During a recent interview, the soon-to-be 32-year-old admitted that she has been stubborn about the issue of marriage and her mother has come to agree that she may never trail the path, The Punch reports.

The reality star also mentioned how her mother told her to at least produce a child even if she doesn’t want to get married.

Still on the matter, Lucy stressed that she is more concerned about being with the right person and getting to a point where marriage can be an option.

She was quoted to have said:

“Pressure for marriage isn’t for me because I am more concerned about connecting and living happily with the right person. Until I am able to build my life around that person, I don’t think I want to settle down."

Lucy on her age

The BBNaija star equally had a few words for people who continue to doubt her age. Lucy maintained that she has always been honest about her age. According to her, the pressure from society plays a role in the actions of people who tend to reduce their age.

The reality star added that she isn’t one to be fazed about what people say behind her back. Lucy said it only becomes a problem when the stories being told are untrue. She stated:

"I have heard so many things about me that shocked me."

