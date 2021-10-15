BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Lucy Edet, recently shared her strange encounter with an unknown person on social media

The reality star received a WhatsApp message on her personal phone line from a man who asked if she was free for the night

Lucy shared their exchange online and issued a stern warning for people not to give out her number without permission

BBNaija star, Lucy Edet, recently had a blowout on social media after experiencing a strange encounter with an unknown person.

The reality star who was known on the show for her no-nonsense personality received a distasteful message from a strange phone number on her personal line.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lucy posted a screenshot of her exchange with the stranger who had asked if she was free for the night.

BBNaija’s Lucy shares her exchange with a stranger. Photos: @iamlucyedet

In the WhatsApp message, Lucy tried to ask who the person was and he identified simply as Debo.

Not stopping there, Debo moved from asking if Lucy was free to expressly stating that he wanted her for the night.

The stranger also shared more details about himself and noted that he was a businessman visiting Lagos from his base in Port Harcourt.

Debo’s message obviously didn’t go down well with Lucy and she went on social media to spit fire.

The BBNaija star sternly warned people who knew her not to give out her phone number without permission.

See her post below:

Social media users react

A number of internet users had things to say about Lucy’s exchange with the stranger and they shared their takes on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

Official_bobby_fredrick:

“But that's not funny Sha, how can someone give another person's number out for runs, it's the same one guy did to his ex-girlfriend putting her number on the street that she is a plumber.”

Sweetsophieeee:

“If this ain’t Lagos guys it’s the audacity for me.”

__Amygeorge:

“Invasion of privacy tbh.”

Kingdomingoloso:

“This is so wrong, invasion of privacy and the werey man get audacity sha. It will be definitely someone that knows her, that released her number.”

Pokofire:

"I really want to listen to that voice note."

Nawa o.

Hide your wives to avoid stories - BBNaija's Boma issues warning

BBNaija season 6 star, Boma Akpore, has continued to get fans buzzing on social media mostly due to his controversial personality.

Just recently, the BBNaija star took to his Instagram page to strut his stuff but not without issuing a warning to social media users.

Boma accompanied shared a video with a note to members of the online community where he warned them to keep their ladies away.

According to him, people should hide their wives, girlfriends, sisters and even grandmothers to avoid sad stories.

