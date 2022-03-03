Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s friends and family have shown him immense support ahead of his show at the O2 Arena

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is set to shut down the O2 Arena and he has received support from his friends and family members.

The music star is set to have a show at the popular location on March 5 and his close pals have already left Nigeria to London because of it.

As the big day fast approaches, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus and singer, Zlatan Ibile, were spotted as they travelled together ahead of Davido’s show.

Davido's friends and family travel to London ahead of singer's O2 show. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @davido

Both celebs took photos together at the airport and made the purpose of their travel known.

In the caption of one of the snaps, Eniola Badmus wrote:

“We coming for Obo @davido 02 Way ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️ @zlatan_ibile.”

See her posts below:

In the same vein, Davido also took to social media to alert his fans that his family members were already arriving in London ahead of the show.

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star posted a photo of himself with his sister, Sharon, and other siblings as they turned up for him.

According to him, his siblings have started landing in London.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido with his siblings as they land in London ahead of O2 show. Photo: @davido

Internet users react

Social media users had a lot to say about Eniola Badmus and Zlatan’s trip to London. Read some of their comments below:

Nice one.

Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to sell O2 tickets

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, joined fans who have reacted to singer Davido showing love to his ex-bae, Chioma, in recent times.

According to the actor, he has noticed that anytime Davido wants to promote music or a show that wasn’t getting buzz, he starts to give Chioma attention on social media.

Not stopping there, Maduagwu continued his rant in his caption. He claimed Davido was trying to use Chioma to sell his O2 Arena tickets.

