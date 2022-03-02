Nigerian singer Timaya has been called out on social media by a lady for refusing to take responsibility after hitting her with his car

The lady shared photos and a video of her sister writhing in pain on an hospital bad as she revealed that he also damaged her car in the process

The caggrieved lady also noted that she tried to contact the singer on Instagram and via his number, but he blocked her

Nigerian singer Timaya has gone viral on social media after a lady called him out for running away after hitting her sister with his car in Lagos.

The aggrieved lady disclosed that the singer nearly killed the victim and when he was asked to check the damage he caused all he asked for was her phone number.

Lady calls out Timaya for hit and run Photo credit: @whyte_26/@timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The victim has since then landed in the hospital and her sister shared a video which showed the extent of the hit on her.

The victims car also got damaged and according to the sister, all efforts to reach Timaya have been futile as he blocked her on social media as well as her number.

She also shared a screenshot of her messages to Timaya and she assured the singer that he would not get away with the despicable act.

Nigerians react to Timaya's hot and run act

chideranwachukwu304:

"Hmmm God please help ooo"

oratorokore:

"This story is not complete nau!"

pro_will_:

"The story is not complete they is more behind this lady's story."

chrisebube:

"I believe timaya can't do a thing like this how can timaya hit someone and live the person just like that no its not possible."

dwamyb:

"If this is true, he must be charged to court!!! Wickedness!!!"

inievans2021:

"Jesus Christ. What is wrong with people?"

Timaya seals his heart from love

Despite the fact that popular Nigerian singer Timaya has been with different women, the singer is still not interested in falling in love with anyone.

Timaya took to his Twitter page with a prayer common to people who have had their fragile hearts broken.

He penned a prayer to God to prevent him from giving his heart away to any woman. The emoji that accompanied the prayer probably suggests that Timaya has grown cold to feelings or even love.

Source: Legit.ng