A Nigerian man who a few days ago called out the Yaba Psychiatric Hospital in Lagos over the disappearance of his mum has found the woman

The son has shared another video, showing his mum with him in a vehicle and rejoicing that they are together again after the incident

Nigerians on social media have reacted to both the disappearance of the woman and the fact that she has been found

A woman was taken to the Yaba Psychiatric Hospital in Lagos for examination but later went missing in the facility, according to a member of her family.

A young man who identified himself as a son to the woman then came online to cry in a video, raising the alarm that his mum went missing in the facility after they were asked to go and get drugs.

The man says the mum has been found after he raised an alarm. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

He said his brother who took the mum to the hospital was asked to go and get some prescribed drugs but could not find the woman when he returned.

Woman found two days later after the alarm was raised

Two days later, the woman has been found and the man has recorded another video to show the evidence, with his mum in the same car. He however insisted that the woman is not mad.

Social media users react

As soon as the news that the woman has been found was posted on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, Nigerians started reacting to it in the comment section. Here are a few of the reactions:

@samuelolufemi5 commented:

"I almost shed tears. May God heal her and my mum too."

@ayoola_of_africa1 reacted:

"The love of a son. From this video I call telll that her mum is everything he’s got."

@yes_we_can_cook wrote:

"I’m very happy for them."

