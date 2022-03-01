Singer Timaya has taken to social media with a post where he begged God to exclude him from love and emotions

The father of four on his Twitter page prayed that God would not let him fall in love, a statement that has stirred reactions online

While some people guessed that Timaya's heart has been broken, others dragged him for saying such after being with three different women who bore him 4 kids

Despite the fact that popular Nigerian singer Timaya has been with different women, the singer is still not interested in falling in love with anyone.

Timaya took to his Twitter page with a prayer common to people who have had their fragile hearts broken.

Nigerians react as Timaya prays against love

Source: Instagram

He penned a prayer to God to prevent him from giving his heart away to any woman. The emoji that accompanied the prayer probably suggests that Timaya has grown cold to feelings or even love.

"May GOD not let me fall in love."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Timaya's tweet

fridayjames0182022:

"E be like my guy don chop him breakfast, break up na national cake,e go reach everybody,e don reach my guy."

official_cheezy1:

"Fall in hate then after how many baby mamas?"

saibillysai:

"Breakfast no b anybody mate o."

josephavotan:

"Them don break him heart tire."

@CeeHa5:

“This Life I can’t kill my self.”

@ScientistWitty:

"Inetimi Timaya Odon You have 55 children and 20 baby mothers rest."

Timaya’s baby mama shades him after seeing their children’s impressive scores

Nigerian singer Timaya isn’t one for social media drama but his baby mama, Barbara, took a swipe at him via her Snapchat page.

The mother of two couldn’t contain her excitement after seeing the impressive test scores of the kids they both share together.

A proud Barbara, who said her kids took after her, shared a picture of the scores on her page as she used the opportunity to shade the Cold Outside crooner.

She noted that their father, Timaya, is only ever concerned with anything that has to do with music or a woman’s big behind.

