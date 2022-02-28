Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now voiced out about his big stomach even after months of working out

In a chat making the rounds online between the singer and someone, he noted that his stomach is very stubborn

The singer then blamed his stomach not reducing on his intake of drinks and internet users have reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now described his stomach as stubborn because it has not reduced in size.

The music star is known to have started a fitness lifestyle since January 2022 and usually keeps fans up to date with his workout videos.

While Davido seems to have lost weight in other parts if his body, the singer has acknowledged that his stomach is not reducing.

Davido blames his big stomach on drinking. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the singer’s chat that is making the rounds on social media, he voiced out about his stomach in the conversation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The other party had told Davido that his stomach was very stubborn because it had not gone down.

The Risky crooner then agreed with the individual and noted that the stomach ‘stubborn die’.

Not stopping there, Davido also blamed his protruding belly on his intake of alcoholic drinks.

See the chat below:

Internet users react

Social media users were amused by the exchange and some of them agreed with Davido that drinking could cause his belly to remain big.

Read some of their comments below:

Yungdada0:

“For real alcohol really bad idea for belly.”

Wyre_ivy:

“Any small thing *screenshot*.”

Datough_cookiee:

“It comes with wealth my brother every rich man has a tummy! Good life❤️.”

Brainyboy_:

“Baba shayo dey go, life hard .”

Florishohabuike:

“He say nah drink .”

Capitalosah:

“Not the right workouts for belly fat...me sef fat for belle.”

Interesting.

Davido splurges on diamond studded Number 001 pendant

In other news, the top Nigerian singer splurged on expensive jewellery for the umpteenth time after he got a customized number 001 pendant.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido showed off the heavily studded diamond pendant to the joy of fans.

The diamond pendant was made with white and green stones and also had a Nigerian flag as well as the number 001.

Videos and photos of Davido’s latest diamond soon went viral online and it caused a lot of buzz on the social media space.

While many people noted that money is good and praised Davido for getting yet another expensive diamond pendant, the Wizkid FC members were not having it and noted that Machala is their own number 001 music star.

Source: Legit.ng