Kanye West’s romance with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones is heating up and could degenerate to something serious in the near future

Chaney shared a loved-up photo of herself chilling with the 44-year-old rapper on her Instagram Story

In the selfie, she could be seen with a slight smile while a serious-looking Kanye stood behind her in a black leather jacket

American rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones appear to be going strong.

Kanye West poses for Selfie with Chaney Jones. Photo: Chaney Jones.

Source: Instagram

On Monday, February 28, the young model shared a photo cosying up to the Yeezy founder on her Instagram Stories.

People reported that the pair rocked all black, with Kardashian's lookalike donning a classic tank top and sunglasses, and Kanye wearing a leather jacket.

Chaney, who is only 24, kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire.

Kim Kardashian gets candid about the reasons for her divorce from Kanye

Legit.ng also reported that Kim Kardashian was on the cover of the issue of Vogue magazine and did a feature piece about her life after Kanye.

The reality star and business mogul shared some never seen before told reasons behind her split from the controversial rapper.

Kim also told the publication what her plans are now that she is no longer married to Kanye and who she plans to spend her time with.

Kanye says Kardashian can't prove he wrote social media attacks

As previously reported by Legit.ng Kanye's legal drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian is still going on.

On Friday, February 25, the Donda 2 hitmaker filed an objection to Kardashian's latest filing in which she accused the rapper of spreading misinformation on social media regarding their private family matters and co-parenting.

The reality TV star had stated in the court documents filed on Wednesday, February 23, that Kanye's online rants have created emotional distress.

In his response, the father of four claimed his ex-wife's statement is double hearsay.

"Kardashian claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation. Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye," Ye's lawyer said.

Source: Legit.ng