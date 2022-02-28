James Brown has made it clear that he wouldn’t be showing up at singer Davido’s much-anticipated O2 Arena show in London

The crossdresser said this while responding to those who have been asking if they are going to see him at the show

Brown went on to note that Davido blocked him on social media even before he became a famous crossdresser

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown, has given assurances that he wouldn’t be among those attending Davido’s O2 Arena show set to go down on March 5.

The effeminate celebrity who is currently based in the UK addressed the issue in a video post directed at those who have been asking if he intends to make an appearance at the show.

James Brown says he's not attending Davido's O2 show. Photo: @davido/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Explaining the reason for his decision to miss out, Brown disclosed that the 30 BG musician blocked him on social media even before he became a famous crossdresser.

Brown claimed he didn’t do anything wrong to the singer but only realized that he was blocked for no reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words

"Why will I want to go to a show that someone who is hosting the show blocked me. Davido blocked me and you guys expect me to go to that show? Hell no."

Watch the video below:

James Brown stirs reactions

its_ekaette said:

"Free David & concentrate on your studies sir."

khadijahbaba_ said:

"As if Davido is gonna care, if you don’t attend he probably won’t notice and doesn’t care."

owamberockers said:

"James Gbenusoun Like say David go notice say you no come biko face your school ko ma lo te."

officialycldn said:

"He don see future he know say you go go uk so he don block you in advance."

adebukolakolapo said:

"So davido tell you say e go affect him if you no go…abeg get out."

kengrammmm said:

"E be like say you one loose this small fame wey you dey manage ba??"

boyflowz said:

"On a norm you no know say u dey irritate people?…Koshi danu."

James Brown spotted during presentation in UK school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that CrossdresserJames Brown let the cat out of the bag and told fans what he is really in the UK for.

The young man took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he made a presentation to fellow classmates in school.

Brown went on to disclose that he is in the UK to further his education and many flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng