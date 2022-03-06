South African singer, Focalistic, got emotional after recording a major milestone in his thriving music career

The singer announced that he is the first South African artist to perform at the magnificent London O2 Arena

He also thanked Davido for making it happen and promised to have his own show at the venue later in his career

Focalistic stirred massive reactions on social media after making a statement about his growing music career.

The singer was one of the people who headlined Davido's concert at the London O2 Arena and he prides himself as the first South African artiste to perform at the historical venue.

Focalistic hails Davido after O2 Arena oerfrimance. Credit: @focalistic @davido

Focalistic also praised Davido for making it happen and he talked fondly about their track together Champion Sound:

"I just became the first South African artist in my time to perform and the O2 Arena London. Champion sound game me good bumps! Blessings Davido."

The SA star finally promised to host a show at the arena in 2024 and Nigerians have reacted to his tweet.

Nigerians react

Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to Focalistic's statement.

Jayzur1:

"So all dem Caspar and AKA never perform for O2?"

Amazingprisy:

"Davido be doing big tins and carrying everyone along for me."

Jeckiddizwearsand_accessories:

"His performance was he did well."

Wisdomcounsellin:

"We rise by lifting others."

Atinuke__abiola:

"This one that went there to hype instead of him to sing."

Enggram83:

"We rise by lifting others. @davido is so cute and loveable. Thoroughly enjoyed the show."

Onyekavalent:

"This is the motivation and honour we all need, bless up @davido."

