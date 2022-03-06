Champions Sound Gave Me Goosebumps: Focalistic Thanks Davido After Emerging As First SA Star to Perform at O2
- South African singer, Focalistic, got emotional after recording a major milestone in his thriving music career
- The singer announced that he is the first South African artist to perform at the magnificent London O2 Arena
- He also thanked Davido for making it happen and promised to have his own show at the venue later in his career
Focalistic stirred massive reactions on social media after making a statement about his growing music career.
The singer was one of the people who headlined Davido's concert at the London O2 Arena and he prides himself as the first South African artiste to perform at the historical venue.
Focalistic also praised Davido for making it happen and he talked fondly about their track together Champion Sound:
"I just became the first South African artist in my time to perform and the O2 Arena London. Champion sound game me good bumps! Blessings Davido."
The SA star finally promised to host a show at the arena in 2024 and Nigerians have reacted to his tweet.
Check it out below:
Nigerians react
Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to Focalistic's statement.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Jayzur1:
"So all dem Caspar and AKA never perform for O2?"
Amazingprisy:
"Davido be doing big tins and carrying everyone along for me."
Jeckiddizwearsand_accessories:
"His performance was he did well."
Wisdomcounsellin:
"We rise by lifting others."
Atinuke__abiola:
"This one that went there to hype instead of him to sing."
Enggram83:
"We rise by lifting others. @davido is so cute and loveable. Thoroughly enjoyed the show."
Onyekavalent:
"This is the motivation and honour we all need, bless up @davido."
Davido performs with Focalistic, Stonebwoy other international stars
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's concert at the London O2 Arena did not limit its performances to Nigerian stars alone.
Videos of the singer bringing out other international stars like Focalistic and Stonebwoy have emerged online.
The international star thrilled the crowd with Davido as they joined him on stage one after the other, Nigerians reacted to the lovely video and commended the singers.
