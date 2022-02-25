Global site navigation

Happiness Is Free: Man Uses Potbelly to Dance, His Funny Moves Entertain Many People in Viral Video
Happiness Is Free: Man Uses Potbelly to Dance, His Funny Moves Entertain Many People in Viral Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A short video shared by Tunde Ednut has shown a man with a funny hairstyle and big belly dancing
  • The man's moves with his potbelly entertained people around him so much that they could not stop laughing
  • Many social media users who reacted to his video wondered what he must have taken to put up such a funny show

A group of men and women sat in an open park in a fashion that seems as if they were having a picnic. They all laughed and hyped one of them who danced.

During the dance, he tilted his body, making his potbelly face upward in a way that made him look so funny.

Man with potbelly show off dance, other uncles around hail him
A man used his pot belly to make people laugh as he danced. Photo source: @mufasatundednut
The man meant business

As he danced by waving his hair and walking with his head backwards, people around could not stop laughing hard.

Despite how hilarious people found his performance, he maintained a straight face all through in a video shared by Tunde Ednut.

Watch his video below:

Funny dance stirs reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

laughpillscomedy said:

"This uncle copy Akpi hair style then come put small style make we nor suspect."

nkaysheila said:

"True. I like how they are carefree and just living the life as they see it."

my_cocogram said:

"Thé haïr is beautiful."

splendour_2 said:

"Happiness is free jare."

helight__muller said:

"We all will be happy forever amen."

_xlovely1 said:

"His hair is dancing on another sound."

real_nazam said:

"Abeg wetin be the name of that hairstyle. Asking for myself."

poghenetejiri said:

"Nor be d belle wan burst so?"

Another man with potbelly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white man owned his big belly as he rocked it to Goya Menor and Nektunez's Ameno Amapiano (You Want to BamBam).

He made many people laugh. While dancing in a video, the man rolled his waist in a way that hilariously made his big stomach bounce.

The bespectacled man maintained a serious face during his performance. His mien made the whole show funnier. Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said the man has also caught the trending music bug.

Source: Legit.ng

