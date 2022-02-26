Former president Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri has stirred yet another controversial talking point on social media

Reno shared his views on Africans and their public sympathy for embattled Ukraine during their ongoing battle with Russia

He insisted that fewer people have died in Ukraine compared to Ethiopia and Africans show less concern about it, Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Controversial online personnel, Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts about the number of Africans who have shown support for Ukraine during their conflict with Russia.

Reno opined that Africa will continue to suffer at the hands of others if they keep loving outsiders more.

Reno Omokri reacts to the crisis in Ukraine. Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

He also stated that fewer people have died in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia compared to the situation in Ethiopia:

"100 people die from #RussiaUkraineConflict. Black Africa’s response? Pray for Ukraine! 150,000 Ethiopians dead from Ethiopia-Tigray war. Black African’s response? What concerns me?"

Check out his tweet below:

A Twitter user, Cash Made replied him that Ukraine is home to most Africans especially students and Reno responded that:

"Dear @Cashmade17. I have been to Ethiopia 15 times. Dangote has a cement factory in Oromia, Ethiopia. Nigerians work there. It was surrounded by rebel forces. More Nigerians live in Ethiopia than in Ukraine. But since Ethiopians are Black, your focus is on Ukraine!"

Check the exchange below:

Nigerians react differently to Reno's views

Social media users received Reno's opinion about Ukraine and Ethiopia's situations with mixed reactions.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

I__train_people_into_tech:

"Where is the lie ?? May God help us."

Lavidalocal1:

"I no Dey support this man but on this I support him."

Sharon_chigozirim:

"This is deep, he’s saying the truth but if you think otherwise you’re also right."

Brandynwosu:

"Let’s start from what happened in Edo state….Ethiopia still far sef, Edo is in our door front and nobody is praying for them…Na Ukraine wey know the solution to their problem wey una wan pray for."

Trinitybandofficial:

"Na country wey tell us say them Dey fight we go settle."

