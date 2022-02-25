Controversial singer Portable has stirred yet another talking point after responding to critics' advice about his online activities

The singer said he used an iPhone 13 that is worth more than some cars and questioned the critics about not buying data for him

Nigerians who reacted to his statement were quick to remind him to be humble, telling him that his phone can't afford a car

Portable has become a viral sensation since his single, Zazoo Zeh featuring Olamide became a hit song.

The singer who got known via social media has been flaunting his wealth and posting funny personal moments, making people advise him to limit his activities on the platforms.

Instead of Portable to heed the advice, he rather lashed on the people supplying them. According to him:

"You dey whine me, tshe na you by data for me, you just dey talk anyhow reduce your post na you buy phone for me, you know phone wey I dey use na iPhone 13 you know how much dem dey buy am, e fit buy your car.

He further said he knows the people who are his real fans.

Watch his rant below:

Nigerians blast Portable

A number of social media users have reacted differently to his rant.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

__tifeh__baby:

"How much this werey get sef wey e no wan make we rest."

Oroiche_autos:

"Humble Boy no Humble Again Oh!"

Thespian.nozy:

"IPhone 13 money nor fit buy keke."

Iam_skyangel:

"One track plenty wahala headlines."

__Sweet_annie:

"This guy was never prepared."

Feyisayorichards:

"Humility and education is very important in this life."

Adestitoali:

"Please no dey always wide your mouth while talking."

