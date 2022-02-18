Zazu crooner Portable has accosted an individual who has been impersonating him on social media over the past few weeks

A video captured the moment the enraged singer questioned the individual and threatened to deal with others who are still impersonating him

Moments after the heated exchange, a fresh video surfaced online showing the moment Portable made peace with the individual

Controversial rising star, Portable, recently nabbed an individual who has been impersonating him on social media and fooling unsuspecting victims.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video online showing the moment an enraged Portable interrogated the guilty party as others stood watch.

Zazu crooner Portable nabs guy impersonating him. Photo: @mufasatundeednut/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable asked why the guy has been going around impersonating him and even going the extra mile of rocking his signature hairstyle.

The Zazu crooner went on to threaten the individual as he mentioned that he would inflict injury on himself first before dealing with him properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He equally ordered the impersonator to provide the video he has been using to fool people. Watch the clip below:

Portable resolves issues with his impersonator

Ednut returned with another video showing the moment the Zazu crooner made peace with his impersonator. The young man was seen rocking a different hairstyle and he also changed the colour of his hair to black.

Portable encouraged the individual to promote his hustle as he prayed for him to also find fame in due time.

Watch video below

Reactions

nickkylawve said:

"Even shaggy had many impersonators, he used them to make money."

jaiyeofficial said:

"He does the right thing in a funny way . He is indirectly telling this guy to be himself . “Get a name for yourself”

iamjidekene said:

"Something wey shaggy dey use make money."

queenofdsun said:

"And dem look alike o e no want make anybody share him glory stingy star."

ediffied1 said:

"Wait but they look so much alike see wahala o . They haffff clone our portable o . We nor go gree."

Portable's girlfriend surprises him for Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Portable was not left out of the Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14.

The Zazu crooner was moved to tears after his girlfriend hired a surprise team to make him happy on the day for lovers.

A trumpeter aka ‘pan ran ran’ was hired, as well as a praise singer who eulogized Portable in a room decorated with rose petals and balloons.

Source: Legit.ng