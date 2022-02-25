Nigerian music superstar Davido got inspired after watching the documentary of American rapper Kanye West

Davido regretted letting go of one of his close friends, Dami Reel who happened to be in possession of many of his old footages

The singer shared his thought on Instagram and said he needed Dami to chase his own dream when he told him to leave

Popular musician Davido would love to have a documentary about himself and has indicated that he will be needing old materials to make it happen.

Davido took to his Instagram story channel to appeal to one of his close pals, Dami Reel who he appeared to have lost touch with.

The Risky crooner got inspired after watching American superstar, Kanye West's documentary and expressed his anger for letting Dami leave.

He wrote:

"I'm so angry that I told my guy Dami (Dami reel) to leave me and chase his dreams and let me hustle this p myself.

"But I guess I even ain't believe in myself so much I ain't wanna put it on another person, Dami if you are reading this I need footage of whatever you have of me."

Check out the post below:

Fans join Davido in appealing to Dami

Nigerians have reacted differently to Davido's appeal to Dami. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Diamond_skincare_empire:

"Dammy please make a Davido documentary possible, release those footages."

Mchsluxury:

"What God cannot do does not exist, Dammy you can sell off those footages for big prizes now, na documentary o. You go just turn billionaire."

Growwithbukky:

"Dammy Dammy this is just a public appeal for you to join the 30 billion gang again. If na me oo I go just come link up with my guy we go dey chop life back."

Abimbolafashionhome1:

"And this Dami guy fit no see this post and I get friend wey dey bear the name, abi make I tell am to lie and join DMW for free?"

