Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that her daughter, Priscilla, cannot date a married man

The film star disclosed this after a married comedian, Akpororo, showed interest in the 21-year old girl

According to Iyabo Ojo, she casts and binds every form of time-waster in her daughter Priscilla’s life

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has made a case for her daughter, Priscilla, and how she cannot date or marry a married man.

It all started when the film star was chilling at a lounge with comedian Akpororo and other stars.

Akpororo, who was on stage, questioned Iyabo about her daughter’s absence at the event and revealed his interest in her.

Iyabo Ojo says her daughter Priscilla cannot marry or date a married man. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: UGC

To that, Iyabo quickly reminded Akpororo that he is a born again married man. The comedian however did not seem to let up.

Upon Akpororo’s persistence about having her 21-year-old daughter, Iyabo made it known that Priscilla cannot marry or even date a married man. She also prayed against any form of destiny waster in her daughter’s life.

In her words:

“No my daughter cannot marry a married man or date a married man. Every destiny waster I reject it for her.”

In the video, Iyabo Ojo also noted how her daughter has a bodyguard after Akpororo joked about following Priscilla to the restroom if he sees her at an event.

In reaction to the bodyguard comment, Akpororo said:

“I will sleep with the both of them.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of online users were amused by the exchange between Iyabo and Akpororo. A few others however did not find the comedian’s comment funny. Read some of their reactions below:

Foll_5628:

“Correct mama.”

Bebeblackdiamond:

“Say she go start with dating.”

Dposhempire:

“I can't comean can.... shade abi glasses ni Maa pe.”

_Dreal_sam:

“She's relaxing biko make akpororo rest abeg.”

Spicy_rebecca22:

“Don't mind him.”

Gentleloadedng:

“Mumu.”

Fidel_matic:

“Akpororo.”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng