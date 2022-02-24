Chioma Dey Come: Davido Tells Eniola Badmus, Raises Speculations That He’s Back With 3rd Baby Mama
- Since their alleged break up, Nigerians have found every excuse to try to prove that Davido and the mother of his son, Chioma are still together
- Recent events have proven that the duo might have either continued their relationship lowkey or have just remained really good friends
- Davido performed at E-money's lavish 40th birthday party and he was seen with actress Eniola Badmus whom he told that Chioma would be joining him
Davido and Chioma never announced that they called off their engagement even though events that followed, like deleting social media posts, suggested so.
Over the past year, concerned fans have tried to figure out if the celebrated couple got back together and continued their relationship away from social media or they remained friends for the sake of their son.
Chioma dey come
Davido was among the celebrities who attended and performed at E-money's lavish birthday party and during the event, he was sighted with actress, Eniola Badmus.
As Eniola danced and dragged the singer into the video, Davido leaned in and whispered into her ear that his 3rd baby mama, Chioma would be joining them.
Nigerians react to video
iam_simplyolaangel:
"They are back together. Davido performed at chioma sister wedding."
_mzvalentino:
"I have always said this . I think they took their relationship off social media intentionally or they had Lil misunderstanding then get back together and mislead the public."
oluwaseun327:
"Davido loves chioma like mad."
odogwuwifey:
"They have a son together, they will always be in contact even though they aren't dating."
angelsglitters:
"They no separate before."
charmingfaces_styles:
"They are still very very much together."
Davido attends Chioma's sister's wedding
Contrary to belief, Davido seems to have a cordial relationship with his third baby mama, Chioma as well as her family.
Chioma's sister tied the knot, and the singer attended to the amazement of many. In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Davido had a good time at the event.
The Fem crooner sang some of his hit songs to the guests who excitedly crowded the dancefloor with the bride and groom.
