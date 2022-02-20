Davido recently attended his third baby mama, Chioma's sister's wedding and he surprised Nigerians with his gesture

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on the dancefloor singing for the couple who danced excitedly

Davido thrilled the guests with his appearance and even went as far as taking over the dancefloor with bundles of money

Contrary to belief, Davido seems to have a cordial relationship with his third baby mama, Chioma as well as her family.

Chioma's sister recently tied the knot, and the singer attended to the amazement of many. In a video which has made the rounds on social media, Davido had a good time at the event.

Davido rains cash on cpouple on dancefloor Photo credit: @famousblog

Source: Instagram

The Fem crooner sang some of his hit songs to the guests who excitedly crowded the dancefloor with the bride and groom.

Mid performance, the entertainer stopped to sprayed bundles of money on the dancefloor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Chioma's alleged cousin, Peruzzi as well as some other 30BG crew members were sighted in the video with Davido.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react

ausekhelah:

"The only in-law wey breaks heart and is still welcome anytime by the fam."

b.o.p_official_:

"David moving like magic 1 minute he is in France, the next minute he performing in Nigeria "

bimboakinbo:

"I just like OBO stress free life,.he dey settle him baby mamas wella."

hanny_luv:

"At this point david I is really a cool dude. ❤️"

queenfatima_h:

"Well done to our Inlaw. Make it rain "

mikafabrics:

"Always showing up for those closer to him... Adeleke I Stan for life"

Zubby Michael rains money at E-money's mansion

In a video shared by E-money's big brother, Kcee, actor Zubby Michael was already in the mood to paint the town red with money before the billionaire's birthday party.

The actor changed the atmosphere completely as he threw money into the air while E-money danced to the music playing in the background.

The more the people around hyped him, the more Zubby got gingered to drop money, when the bundles in his hands finished, he reached into the bag and brought out more money.

Source: Legit.ng