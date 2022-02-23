A South African man, @therealflwlss, took to social media to share a cool dance video of himself and his moves are fire

In the entertaining clip, he can be seen pulling off some of the trending moves to the epic track Dropline by dancer Pabi Cooper

The TikTok post has made quite the positive impression on Mzansi online users as it's gotten more than 1.9 million views

A Mzansi man had peeps moving to the beat along with him after taking to social media to share a video of himself breaking it down to an amapiano track.

A local man shared a video of himself dancing to Pabi Cooper's song 'Dropline'. Image: @therealflwlss / TikTok

@therealflwlss shared a video of himself dancing to Dropline by Pabi Cooper. In the clip, he can be seen pulling off of some of the trending moves with a lot of spunk and attitude.

Dance videos have the power to bring about a more subtle form of togetherness through imitation and synchronised movement. And this one did just, boasting over 1.9 million views on TikTok.

His online fans showed love on the post with some even saying he had the resemblance of South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest. Check out some of their comments on the video:

Pulane Khaile Petuni wrote:

“Killed it hey.”

user8710757239389 replied:

“Good ntshebe.”

MaNeliza

“Washa.”

Itumeleng Moremadi M wrote:

“You give me Cassper Nyovest vibes.”

user9328220940636 commented:

“Cassper Nyovest.”

uncle Charles said:

‘Bruuh I'm sure there’s a lot of mense willing to buy your personality. Keep up G.”

te6ats0 reacted:

“Camera quality.”

