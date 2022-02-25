Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has jumped on the viral ‘Drop It’ challenge on social media

The music producer shared his one submission on his official Instagram page after blogger Tunde Ednut challenged him to

Don Jazzy paired up with two young ladies for the challenge and they seemed to be better at it than he was

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has now joined the viral ‘Drop It’ TikTok challenge that is going viral online.

Social media has a way of making people do things they might not have considered before, especially after it has gone viral.

Don Jazzy is however known for entertaining his fans with his hilarious videos despite being a top music producer.

Don Jazzy participates in viral Drop It challenge. Photos: @donjazzy

For the Drop It challenge, the music mogul teamed up with two young models, Jessica Okoli and Vivian Gold Kaitetsi.

The trend involves one or a group of people squatting slowly to a Beyonce song in different strange places.

However, overtime, people have edited the challenge to how it suits them. Don Jazzy and his team decided to split instead of squatting.

The music producer looked so serious as he struggled to split while his two teammates did it with ease.

Don Jazzy also blamed the ladies for him not getting it right. He wrote:

“Oya @mufasatundeednut I did it o. But these girls are spoiling my moves jor.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Kie_kie__:

“Ni kini . E dide jor! .”

Stylebender:

“Oga agbayaaaaa . Love to see it!!”

Heatherlovesafrobeats:

“ omg u did it.”

Ayomidate:

“You no Dey disappoint .”

Monalisa.stephen:

“God forgive me for laughing. Pls stop abeg .”

Donnaadja:

“the look on @donjazzy face though .”

Nice one.

RMD refuses to stress knees for Drop It challenge

Different Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the viral Drop It challenge that has been trending on social media for a while now.

Popular Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD has taken to social media to reveal that he was forced to join the challenge with other young celebrities such as Alexx Ekubo whom he has been working with.

The first part of the video showed the actor and his younger colleagues on a bus and as they dropped to their knees, RMD who seemed startled at first simply moved his body forward on the chair where he sat.

