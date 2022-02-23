Wizkid’s baby mama and manager, Jada P, recently dedicated a loving post to him on her social media page

Jada shared a photo of the singer and in her caption, she pointed out how he gives her a superpower

The post stirred different reactions from netizens with some people calling on Wizkid to reciprocate the show of love from Jada

Singer Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada P, has no problem singing his praises to the world and she just did it again.

The pretty lady who doubles as his manager recently took to her official Twitter page with a picture of the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner.

Reactions as Jada P dedicates sweet post to Wizkid online. Photo: @wizkidayo/@jada.p

Jada accompanied the photo with a short caption in which she mentioned how the singer gives her a superpower.

Check out the tweet below:

Reactions

Jada’s post got people talking in the comment section and some people called on Wizkid to also make attempts at singing her praises for the world to hear.

Read some comments sighted below:

@NipinJr said:

"Make wiz sef dey try post you too na....make e no be like say na only you dey in love."

@symplymoscolee said:

"Yes he did...God will continue to bless you Jada. You're absolutely the best that has ever happens to him."

@Godfrey64441697 said:

"Jada p your love for our national treasure is special and I respect you and love you for that keep it up."

@_danrule said:

"Try force Wizkid to introduce you to his mother for the first time, don't be a shadow baby mama.. let his family knows you, just a humble advice."

@art_coholiq said:

"Apparently you're the kind of woman every man needs..A woman that will make you excel more not bring you down..As you dey love wizzy I love you too mama zion❤ @wizkidayo is my G.O.A.T✅❤."

Excitement as Asa announces new song featuring Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that excitement rocked the social media space after two of Nigeria's finest vocalists, Asa and Wizkid announced that they will be working together on a project.

Wizkid made the announcement via his Twitter page as he hinted about the collabo that promises to be another hit song.

The music is off Asa's new V album that is due to be released soon, and Nigerians expressed their excitement at the collaboration.

