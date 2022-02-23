Nollywood stars, Regina Daniels and Mike Ezuruonye stirred massive reactions online after a video of them emerged online

The two superstars play the roles of couples as they seemed married to each other in the yet to be released movie

Regina seemed to be angry with Mike and he was surprised about what he might have done wrong, Nigerian have reacted to the beautiful video

Ace Nollywood stars, Regina Daniels and Mike Ezuruonye got their fans anticipating a new blockbuster after their video from a movie set emerged on social media.

The movie stars hinted that they are working on the project as Mike shared the video on his Instagram page.

Mike Ezuruonye and Regina Daniels couple up in movies. Credit: @mikeezu @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Mike and Regina played the role of couples in the movie and it seemed Regina is not happy with her man.

Surprised by her woman's sudden mood swing, Mike wondered what he did to warrant it.

Watch the clean short video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Mike and Regina's video, most of them spotted how compatible they are together.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Wendy_freshy:

“Imagine having a child together na up NEPA una go born.”

Sunjolibert:

“You both give birth eh the child will be white. Com.”

Okorieamarachukwu:

“Person wey you don act as him father…. Now una dey act love role….wow.”

Seed_dozie:

“You have not seen anything she will soon start crying and start reminding you of past occasion that you offended her ok nh…..”

Iam_precious123:

“You are asking what you did you went to sit at the left hand side instead of the right hand side."

Gift.faith.545:

“You guys look like siblings. But una too fresh…skin popping❤️."

Contehzackjames:

“Girls love money give her money all will be well ."

Moreishkitchen_eventcatering:

“Chai see the combination of the complexions…clean ."

