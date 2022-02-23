American rap star Fat Joe made it clear that reggae artist Buju Banton is the only music star he knows bearing the name

The legendary rapper made the comment during an episode of the Wendy Williams show and he also made an indirect reference to Nigeria’s Buju

Fat Joe’s comment stirred reactions with social media users wondering if it's why Buju announced a change of name

American rapper Fat Joe has caught the attention of Nigerians in the online community after throwing an indirect shade at one of their own.

The legendary rap star during a segment on the Wendy Williams show made mention of how he has heard of another African act going by the name of Buju.

Fat Joe takes major jab at Nigeria's Buju aka BNXN. Photo: @fatjoe/@bujubanton/@bujutoyourears

Fat Joe categorically stated that the one and only Buju he knows of is the legendary Buju Banton who is from Jamaica.

In his words:

"There’s only one Buju Banton and he’s from Jamaica."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

mr_miyachi said:

"E be like them don follow am drag lowkey nah why him change him name ooo."

caramel.___ said:

"No wonder he changed his name."

yabathriftstore_bale said:

"E don kuku change him name. Make una rest."

callmeolaayo said:

"Yes ooooo.. But Buju has change his name to BNXN."

jflexofficial said:

"Is this why Buju change his name."

perfumesdenecessity.ng said:

"The fact that you have heard of him is everything for me."

the.blvckboy said:

"Me too the only Buju I know is Buju Para …. Don’t stress me .. sorry BNXN para."

mrklef_odogwu said:

"Now we got the story right....buh buju out here is our only buju carry Ur Banton and go abeg."

Buju announces change of name to BNXN

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Daniel Benson better known as Buju, officially announced that he has changed his stage name.

The music star made the announcement with a freestyle video that gave reasons for the unexpected name change.

Buju urged his fans to now call him BNXN and Nigerians have reacted differently to the video he shared online.

