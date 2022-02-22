An old video of singer Davido has resurfaced in the online community to the delight of his fans and followers

The 21-seconds clip captured the 30BG musician flexing his raw vocals as he sang an acoustic version of Wande Coal’s Ololufe song

The video stirred reactions from social media users with many pointing out that the singer’s voice shouldn’t be compared to a frog’s croak anymore

Nigerian singer Davido has stirred reactions from members of the online community after he was spotted in an old video recording that surfaced online.

The singer was recorded alongside some of his crew members as he engaged in a quick freestyle session.

Video of Davido singing goes viral online. Photo: @davido/@yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Accompanied by a piano player, the Assurance crooner rendered his version of singer Wande Coal’s Ololufe song.

The last few seconds of the short recording also saw Davido hitting a high note. Watch the clip below:

Reactions

@Thatchubbydude3 said:

"Wizkid FC abi wetin dem dy call unaNa wetin una dy call frog voice b this ... lmaoNa pepeye una b."

@iam__cyril said:

"One could sell this as NFTs and make good money of it..❤️."

@umar_nafeesa said:

"And people they say him get frog voiceSee sweet voice abeg."

@bimbolafamous said:

"I love @davido like kilode, he’s the first and last male singer I cherished most…❤️❤️❤️."

@drumerboy_wizzy said:

"How can someone possible hate dis guy?"

@TodmaeTV said:

"This is heavenly."

Isreal DMW begs to make an appearance at Davido's O2 Arena show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido shared the funny conversation he had with his logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, on social media.

Isreal had begged the singer to allow him to open up his show at the O2 with an interesting display.

Not stopping there, Isreal sent Davido a video of him rehearsing his opening and the singer was left bursting into laughter.

The logistics manager said:

"This is the day that you all have been waiting for. Watch out as my oga is set to do what he knows how to do best. Sit back and enjoy yourself, God bless you all.”

Source: Legit.ng