Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, is proud about her new age as she showered herself with amazing words on her birthday

The beautiful mother of one shared a good looking photo on Instagram and said some nice things to herself

Adesua also revealed what she wants to be remembered for and Nigerians have joined her in the celebration as they sent her beautiful birthday wishes

Ace actress and wife of Banky W, Adesua Etomi, added a new age today, February 22, and she is excited about it.

The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a flawless photo of herself and accompanied it with a long epistle in the caption.

Adesua celebrates herself on her birthday. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua welcomed herself to her new year and thanked God for the blessings it brings. She also made some proclamations into her life.

According to her:

"No more hiding, no more cowering, no more shrinking, no more fear. Take your hands off your face. Don't you know, that a city set upon a Hill cannot be hidden."

She also revealed what she loves to be remembered for.

"And when my name is remembered, I pray it is because I always remembered yours."

Check out her post below:

Birthday wishes

A number of Adesua's fans and celebrity colleagues have showered her with beautiful words on her birthday.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ebuka:

"Happy birthday Susu!!! Na you dey reign."

Stannze:

"Soar Susu Soar Do have a splendid year."

Stelladamasus:

"Happy birthday darling. God will continuously bless, guide, guard and uplift you in Jesus name. Your name will be remembered by generations to come for your greatness and impact. You are a channel of blessing to us all and we love you. God bless you sweetie."

Zainabbalogun:

"Let everybody wear their sunscreen this week year. You've been warned dears! Happy birthday wife."

Chief_femibranch:

"Happy Birthday dear. I celebrate your courage. Many are waiting to follow....Trust me."

Amarakanu:

"Happy birthday Twinnie."

