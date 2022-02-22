The infamous fake billionaire, Simon Leviev, is convinced that the Netflix documentary that made him a household name has got him all wrong

The Tinder Swindler is convinced that he has done nothing to earn himself such a name and was innocently dating just like any other single man

To prove his alleged innocence, Simon has plans to sue Netflix and his accusers for fabricating the details of what he calls a "movie"

Shimon Yehuda Hayut, aka Simon Leviev, is fighting for his version of the truth to be heard. The infamous Tinder Swindler claims that he is not deserving of this international title and plans to seek out legal help to help him discredit the Netflix documentary.

Simon Leviev denies being the 'Tinder Swindler' as he tries to claim his innocence. Image: @simon_leviev_official

Source: Instagram

Simon Leviev is on a mission to clear his name of all Tinder swindling accusations. The dating app scammer is adamant that Netflix has gotten the story all wrong in their documentary.

IOL reports that the man scammed women out of $10 million and says that his accusers, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjöholm, worked with Netflix to create an entire story to make a movie out of.

Leviev did an interview with Insider Edition, where he had his new girlfriend by his side, talking about his version of events. In the YouTube clip, Simon says:

"I am not the 'Tinder Swindler. I'm not a fraud and I'm not a fake. People don't know me - so they cannot judge me. I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I’m not this monster."

The Hollywood Reporter says that Leviev is willing to go through legal routes to prove his innocence. Simon says:

"I want to clear my name, I want to say to the world, this is not true,"

