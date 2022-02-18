Simon Leviev is making the most of his current wave of fame from the Netflix documentary the Tinder Swindler , which showed his dodgy dating past

The serial cash flow dater is reported to have signed with a famous talent agent who will help him get his foot into Hollywood

Simon is said to have plans to produce his very own reality show that will give women the chance to date the famous swindler

The world-famous Tinder Swindler has decided to put his newly found popularity to use. The Netflix documentary star is said to be working with a Hollywood talent agent who will help him make it in the big time.

The famous ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev is allegedly working on a reality dating show. Image: @simon_leviev_official and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Simon Leviev is reportedly making plans to extend his 15 minutes of fame. The infamous Tindler Swindler has allegedly signed a deal with a Hollywood producer who plans to help Simon make it in the big time.

TMZ reports that Simon has expressed confidence in himself becoming a big-time Hollywood star. The man who became famous through scamming women on dating sites is planning on producing a reality dating show.

Leviev has signed with Gina Inc. with Gina Rodriguez, who plans to help Simon profit from his newly found fame by writing a book, starting a relationship podcast and of course, dating sho, reports DailyMail.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Comedian Bovi blames Tinder Swindler after experience at London hotel

Nigerian celebrity comedian, Bovi, has now taken to social media to blame Tinder conman Simon Leviev after his experience in London.

On his Instagram story, the Nigerian star recounted how he tried to check into a hotel in London and they insisted that he presents the card used to make the booking.

Bovi then explained that his wife made the booking and she was far away in Nigeria. However, that disclosure made matters worse for him because they thought he was stealing.

That was not the end of the comedian’s ordeal. To top things up, Bovi’s own card continued to decline.

In a subsequent post, Bovi noted that for the first time in his life, he said the words, ‘Google me’.

Source: Legit.ng