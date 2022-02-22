Simon Leviev of Tinder secured a job with Cameo, a video platform that allows celebrities to send their fans personalised messages

According to sources close to Simon, he made N12.4 million within three days since he reported on the job

The good-looking man has been going viral since Netflix launched a documentary showing how he conned three women millions of money

It looks like Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev will be making his own legit money after securing a job at Cameo, an American video-sharing website that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans.

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev. Photo: @simon_leviev_theprince.

Source: Instagram

Simon Leviev makes legit money in new job

Leviev has been trending since the popular documentary was aired on streaming platform Netflix, showing how he swindled three women millions of money.

TMZ reported the fine-looking man secured a job and a source close to him disclosed that he made N12.4 million within the three days he has been working since reporting to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source further added that Simon was charging fans to make messages. Any fan who wanted a personalised message was coughing 80k while those marketing their business paid 829k.

In some of the videos, Simon used the same lines the girls accused him of using while swindling money from them, like, 'my enemies are after me'.

Here is a picture reposted by a fan on Instagram:

The most surprising thing is, there are many people signing up to have him send them personalised birthday shoutouts and other occasion messages.

In his Cameo profile video, he says he's elated to be on the platform to wish folks whatever they need.

Tinder swindler Simon Leviev hires a-list talent manager

The world-famous Tinder Swindler decided to put his newly found popularity to use. The Netflix documentary star is said to be working with a Hollywood talent agent who will help him make it in the big time.

Simon Leviev reportedly made plans to extend his 15 minutes of fame. The infamous Tindler Swindler allegedly signed a deal with a Hollywood producer who plans to help Simon make it in the big time.

TMZ reported that Simon expressed confidence in himself becoming a big-time Hollywood star.

Source: Legit.ng