Daddy Showkey recently took Nigerians down memory lane as he visited the old house where he was born and grew up in

The veteran singer shared a video of the house and revealed that he doesn't know who occupies it but he still pays rent

The video for Showkey's hit single Dyna was also shot in the house and he prayed fervently for a child he carried in the video who was born in there as well

Daddy Showkey was one of the early Nigerian musicians who had to work their way up to fame and riches.

The singer recently visited the house where he was born and shared a video of the one-room he stayed in with his mum and brothers.

Daddy Showkey revealed the room where Dyna video was shot. Photo credit: @daddyshowkey

I still pay rent

An excited Showkey did not believe that the house still existed as he noted that he still pays rent even though he has no idea if it was occupied and by whom.

His hit single, Dyna was also shot in there and in the process of giving the updates on the house, a child walked up to Daddy Showkey.

The singer picked up the girl and asked if she was born in the house as well. Upon confirmation, Showkey prayed for the child.

The entertainer also took a look around the compound as he tagged the house, a jungle.

"I took a visit to the house and the room I use to leave with my mother and my brothers you can’t believe I was born in house in this same room, I still retain the room, I still pay for the room till date I don’t even know who is leaving in the room today I have a lot of history in that house, oh my God."

Watch the video below:

Daddy Showkey blasts parents of Sylvester Oromoni's killers

Nigerian veteran musician, Daddy Showkey expressed his displeasure over the actions of the parents of the alleged killers of Sylvester Oromoni.

The Dowen College pupils who were involved in Sylvester's demise were reportedly flown abroad by their parents.

Daddy Showkey said the children they were trying to protect will come back for them.

