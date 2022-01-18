Popular Nigerian singer, Faze, is bereaved after announcing the death of his dear mother on social media

The singer penned an emotional note on Instagram and revealed that his mind is heavy after losing his twin sister just last year

In the video he posted, his mother's voice was heard showering him with emotional prayers accompanied by a beautiful throwback video

A former member of the defunct Plantashun Boyz crew, Faze, has announced the death of his mother, Faith Maryann Orji, who died on January 12, 2022.

The singer expressed how heartbroken he is by the death of his mother, having lost his twin sister in the previous year.

Faze lost his mum a year after the death of his twin. Credit: @fazealone

Source: Instagram

Faze shared a lovely throwback video of his mother offering prayers for him ahead of his album release on Instagram.

He questioned why the people he loved so much are leaving the world:

" I don't know why so many good people I love are leaving but I just hold on to the thought that God is God and he knows what he is doing. It is well. I just thank Him that she lived a full life and is done with the troubles of this world."

Check out the post below:

Condolence messages

A number of Faze's fans and celebrity colleagues have sent their condolence messages to him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Teeybae:

"Stay strong bro❤️ may her soul rest in peace."

Harrybanyanwu:

"My broda pls accept my heart felt sympathy & may her gentle soul rest in peace."

Trikytee:

"My condolences sir, I pray that God gives you strength at this time."

Princesscomedian:

"Be strong Chibuzo. God will grant you the fortitude to bear the loss. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Prince_uc_ingawa:

"May her gentle soul continue to Rest In Peace. Sorry bro."

