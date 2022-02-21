Nollywood’s Sikiratu Sindodo couldn’t contain her emotions after showing up at an event and finding out it was a surprise birthday party for her

The actress became emotional as friends and other known faces sang a birthday song for her and urged her to come inside the venue

Several colleagues in the entertainment industry who were also in on the surprise all showed up to celebrate the actress

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sikiratu Sindodo becomes a year older on Monday, February 21 but friends couldn’t wait to celebrate the film star.

Apparently, some friends and colleagues of the Nollywood diva all came together to throw a massive birthday party for her on Sunday, February 20.

Actress Sikiratu Sindodo surprised with pre-birthday party. Photo: @sindodotayo/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Video making the rounds online captured the moment the actress arrived at a party venue thinking she was coming to celebrate with another.

However, she got a huge shocker after stepping into the hall and several loved ones ambushed her with a birthday song.

Sindodo was left speechless for a few minutes before she gathered herself and processed what was going on around her.

The birthday girl immediately became emotional as friends tried to get her to sit down and take in the pleasant surprise.

Check out a video below:

Reactions

silky_mjrose said:

"Surround yourself with good people #beautiful."

simplyethnic_ng said:

"Heya hbd to her. Everybody needs love and support system."

ololadeabuta_gracias said:

"Awwwwww beautiful to watch honestly some kind surprise fit give person heart attack congratulations @sindodotayo May you forever be celebrated."

yommizle said:

"Some pple don’t have loved ones around them , so they can’t relate to surprises like this. ‍♀️by their comments you shall know them."

Colleagues show up for Sindodo

Interestingly, the Nollywood actress' colleagues were also in on the surprise as they showed up to the venue to party with her.

Ijebu, Regina Chukwu, Kemie Korede among others were spotted at the birthday party. More videos below:

Sikiratu Sindodo mourns death of mother

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that actress Sikiratu Sindodo announced the passing of her dear mother in a post shared on social media.

The movie star penned an emotional tribute to the deceased while noting that the death comes as a major shock.

Fans and industry colleagues thronged the comment section with condolence messages for the Nollywood star.

