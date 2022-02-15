Singer 2baba’s baby mama, Pero, made the list of popular figures who had an enjoyable Valentine’s Day celebration

The Yuppy mummy who is based in the US shared an update via Instastory story showing how her man treated her for the lover’s day special

The video stirred different reactions from netizens with some people noting that it would stop people from saying she has a thing with 2baba

Lovers across the world celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14, and 2baba’s baby mama, Pero, wasn't left out of those who had a great day.

Pero took to her Instastory channel with an appreciation video dedicated to her man who went the extra mile in making the day special for her.

2baba's US-based baby mama, Pero, shows off Val's Day gifts she got. Photo: @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

The yuppy mummy showed off the nice gifts she got from her man. A teddy bear and a love-shaped flower bouquet were spotted in the video.

From indications, the lovers also stepped out as the video ended with both of them locking hands in a spot that appeared fancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Pero also captured the video with some words of appreciation to her man. Check out the video as seen online below:

Reactions

pretty_derry said:

"At least she gets to leave 2face alone ."

iamdx2 said:

"Hope 2baba will be cool with this."

chinyerealumona said:

"Make she face this man now make we self rest biko."

fyfy____ said:

"Good for her, it mustn’t be 2face."

mhiz_tomi02 said:

"Hope is sha not from joro to joro to pepper Annie."

sheikhayates said:

"He’s not her new man she has been with him for a while now. Na Annie dey give herself unnecessary headache."

Davido stirs reactions online as he splurges on Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido took to social media to brag about how much money he spent on Valentine's Day.

The singer who has asked people not to stress him shared a receipt showing that he purchased two items for over N11m.

While some fans hailed Davido seeing as he likes to spend money, others could not help but wonder if the items were Valentine gifts for his baby mamas.

Source: Legit.ng