Trevor Noah has turned 38 and the world took to the internet to wish the South African funnyman a happy birthday

The comedian rose to fame in South Africa with his unique brand of comedy and his talent went global when he became the host of The Daily Show

Fans took the opportunity to let Trevor know how much he means to them, one fan left a nine-part thread on Twitter wishing him a very happy birthday

South African funnyman Trevor Noah has become a household name all over the world. The comedian was born on February 20 in 1984 and has been making people laugh for the last couple of decades.

Trevor Noah turned 38 and the world wished him a happy birthday. Photo credit: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah shot to fame when he took over the role as the host of The Daily Show and his brand of humour went global.

Social media users from all over the world took to the internet to wish the hilarious comedian a very happy birthday.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

@k50cullen:

"One thing about this amazing brother is he always knows how to make you laugh and keep it real especially on @ComedyCentral Monday-Friday with his hit late-night talk show @TheDailyShow #HappyBirthdayTrevorNoah (@Trevornoah, @TheDailyShow)"

@yourstrulyarani:

"Happiest birthday @Trevornoah ❤ I adore you. Thank you for everything.

"There's very little or no chance at all that you will read this thread or any of my other tweets, but I'll still always write for you ❤ #TrevorNoah #TheDailyShow @TheDailyShow @TrevorNoahFdn."

@jsejasco:

"Today is Trevor Noah’s birthday! For those who didn’t know, he is the author of Born a Crime, which is one of my favourite novels of all time based on true facts. It is about the story of his life in South Africa talking about the struggles of growing up and etc."

Arani Hazarika left a 9 part thread wishing Trevor a happy birthday and expressing how much he means to her.

Trevor Noah and bae Minka Kelly celebrate friend's birthday in South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trevor Noah was in South Africa. The comedian, who is now based in the US, took to social media to share a photo of himself with his bae Minka Kelly and a couple of friends from South Africa.

The Daily Show host revealed that they were celebrating Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday when the snap was taken.

South African media personalities Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga were also seen in the photos.

Source: Legit.ng