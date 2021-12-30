Trevor Noah and his US bae Minka Kelly celebrated a friend's birthday in South Africa on Wednesday, December 29

The Daily Show host, his boo and a couple of Mzansi celebs were pictured together during Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday celebration

The comedian's fans took to his timeline to welcome him back to the country and to also wish his friend a fabulous day

Trevor Noah is in Mzansi. The comedian, who is now based in the US, took to social media to share a pic of himself with his bae Minka Kelly and a couple of friends from South Africa.

Trevor Noah and Bae Minka Kelly are in South Africa. Image: @trevornoah, @minkakelly

Source: Instagram

The Daily Show host revealed that they were celebrating Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday when the snap was taken.

South African media personalities Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga can also be seen in the snap. According to News24, Trevor captioned the Instagram snap:

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking."

Trevor Noah's fans took to his comment section to help him wish his friend a happy birthday and to also welcome both him and Minka Kelly to South Africa.

realchent said:

"When you’re with your true peeps, your smile is a little wider, eh? Enjoy!"

blessing_mathayo wrote:

"'May your friends always be good looking?' I’ve never in my life seen that line in a birthday wish."

sweetnolza commented:

"Minka Kelly finally graced our shores. Happy holidays, Trevor."

iamkeamotz said:

"Is that Minka? Minka Kelly o mo Sauta Afrika? Girl re tshwanetse re tswe for di drinks."

siyamzi83 wrote:

"Happy bday to your friend Xolisa, I hope this post means you brought umakoti back home."

