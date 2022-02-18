A trailer of a new series titled The First Lady in which world-renowned actress Viola Davis plays the role of former US first lady, Michelle Obama, is now out

TV lovers can now get to watch the first look of the superstar portray the character of former president Barrack Obama's wife

Social media users took to Now This Is News' comment section to share that Viola is the perfect actress for the role in the upcoming anthology series

The trailer for the upcoming anthology series The First Lady has dropped.

TV lovers can now get their first look of US actress Viola Davis playing the role of former US first lady, Michelle Obama.

Viola Davis plays the role of Michelle Obama in a new series. Image: @violadavis

Source: Instagram

Now This Is News took to Instagram recently to share the news with TV lovers. Along with a pic of the world-renowned actress, the outlet captioned its post:

"TV viewers can get their first look at Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama — the trailer for Showtime’s upcoming anthology series 'The First Lady' is now out."

Peeps took to the publications comment section to share their thoughts on Viola Davis portraying the character of Michelle. Many shared that the thespian is perfect for the role.

dwill_95 said:

"It’s the lips for me. I think this role is perfect for her."

x_a_v_i_3_r wrote:

"She can literally do anything."

chickiekaleb commented:

"Good luck capturing the ex First Lady's essence. She’s special."

magickerebus9123 said:

"A class act playing a class act."

jenpoll1 wrote:

"I KNEW she’d be perfect for the part!"

riiniielle said:

"Yes and she will slay it."

emmylounyc added:

"Oooooh, can't wait to see this!!!!"

