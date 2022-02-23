BBNaija’s Tacha was among guests who stunned at the recently held Future Awards ceremony in Lagos

The reality star made a stunning appearance at the ceremony, rocking a piece designed by a local fashion brand

Tacha shared pictures of the outfit on her Instagram page and many were seen in the comment section hailing her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, was among celebrities who graced the Future Awards ceremony which took place on Sunday, February 20.

The reality star who has managed to become a queen of the red carpet in her own right showed up looking fabulous as usual.

BBNaija’s Tacha was at the Future Awards event and she looked gorgeous. Photo: @symplytach/ @officialphotofreak

Source: Instagram

Tacha rocked a leaf-green lengthy gown that also showed off a large portion of her chest. The entertainer completed the look with a ponytail hairstyle and accessories that matched the colour of her outfit.

The beautiful piece was designed by a local fashion brand, xtrabrideslagos, while celebrity stylist, Medlinboss, put Tacha’s entire look together.

See pictures below:

Reactions

gina.morenikeji wrote:

"Nah I love this babe real real ."

timiof_africa said:

"Ohhh no,this hotness is too much,we might get burnt...Big tee."

m.a.l.i.kkkk said:

"You do your makeup so well."

blessed_mikky said:

"T for Tacha. G is for green And. H is for hotness. hey T! U know I love right u ?"

iam_angieberryy said:

"Yes to the caption and lovely dress please!!."

yourfavemeen said:

"When I saw that Tacha made a post !!!i knew it would be gorgeous !!!’ I clicked immediately."

officialosas said:

"PREACH Baby!!!!!!!! Show love always - hustle like no other."

Tacha reacts to trend of ladies going under the knife for body enhancement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star Tacha lent her voice to the trend of ladies going for surgery to enhance their body parts, especially the backside.

The reality star asked them to request a refund because some of them look like microwaves or ovens after the bodywork.

Tacha then wondered whether such ladies don't care about the outcome of their bodywork and just want to have it done.

Source: Legit.ng