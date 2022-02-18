Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is very much in love with her pet dog, Dudu and Funfun so much that she referred to them as her sons.

The billionaire's daughter has in so many instances proved she is passionate about the pets right from when she purchased them when they were just three months old.

DJ Cuppy has traveled around the world with Dudu and Funfun. they have things that some human beings are still dreaming to do.

DJ Cuppy has proven that she genuinely loves her dogs in 15 photos. Credit: @cuppymusic

The entertainer has taken her love for them to the level of calling them by her father's surname as she referred to them as her sons.

In this article Legit.ng takes a look at 15 time she has proven to her fans that she genuinely loves her baby.

1. When she just got them

It was a big deal for her when she rode with them and announced to her fans that she just got Dudu and Funfun.

2. Relaxing together with them on a Sunday

She shared moment they chilled together on a Sunday

3. Dressed for them in lovely attires to celebrate their 3 months

Dudu and Funfun's 3 months photoshoot was a big deal.

4. The 3 months was big for them

5. She wanted to leave Monaco to see them

6. When she took them to their grandpa, Femi Otedola

DJ Cuppy took her babies to their billionaire grandpa, Femi Otedola.

7. They met Anthony Joshua

They also met and chilled with heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua

8. Their first-ever evening stroll in the UK

9. They even did giveaway

10. They got ambassadorial deal

11. Hosted London dog week with them

12. Celebrated 29th birthday with them

13. She is so proud of their growth

14. Spends 2021 Valentine with Funfun

15. Their one year birthday

Their one year birthday was massive, she rocked matching outfits with them.

Who else is proud of DJ Cuppy and her babies? Identify if you know any pet dog that balls more than Dudu and Funfun, it's definitely gonna be a difficult search.

