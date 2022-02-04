Popular Nigerian entertainer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, has once again showered love on one of her pets

DJ Cuppy posted a picture of one of her dogs, Dudu, and referred to it as her son whom she said looked handsome

Nigerians have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy referring to a dog as her son and even calling it her father's name

Ace female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, stirred yet another major talking point on social media after sharing a photo of one of his pets.

The billionaire's daughter posted her dog, on her Instagram story channel and referred to it as Dudu Otedola.

DJ Cuppy calls Dudu her son. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She also called on her followers to see how handsome her son, Dudu Otedola looks, a declaration that got them wondering:

"Look at my son... Dudu Otedola is way too handsome."'

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy referring to a dog as her son, most of them blasted her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Acessoriesbycelia:

"Forget money this girl no dey okay."

Anubisblognaija23401:

"Oga this is Africa , if na another poor man tag your papa name as dog una go Dey see a whole billionaire born dog."

Gadget_lord_venture:

"Na make her kids no see this wen she born them."

Patto_bayong_:

"Really? That don’t even sound attractive."

Martindarlynj:

"I cover you with the blood of Jesus Christ. Say Amen."

Moneret_rich:

"My regards to your Godson in Dubai. The white lion. How's he doing?"

Eniola_monsurat:

"He good now as u no see watin u go use money buy Dudu otedola ni kanko."

We can't date if Dudu and FunFun don't like you: DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy acquired two new dogs named Dudu and FunFun and she is not ready to let go of their excitement for anyone.

To express how important the dogs are to her, the ace disc jockey placed the future of her next relationship on them.

She declared that if they don't like her new man, she won't date him and Nigerians reaced to her condition.

