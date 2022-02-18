Tonto Dikeh revealed on her Instagram page that she got a piece of land for her son King Andre which also came with a Lord title

Seeing as her statement sparked reactions on social media, Tonto reached out to a blogger and cleared the air

It appears that the actress paid for a small piece of land for a tree to be planted which came with the honorary title

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh decided to fully explain what she meant when she announced that she bought her son a land in Scotland for his 6th birthday.

A blogger Tosin Silverdam took to his Instagram page to call out the actress over her real estate acquisition which made her reach out to him.

Tonto Dikeh clears the air on purchased land for her son. Photo credit: @tontolet

I see it as real estate

According to Tonto, she did not buy a land for her son or has plans of building a house in Scotland.

From the blogger's explanation, it looks like the mum of one bought a small piece of land where a tree will be planted in her son's name. Hence the Lord title that was given to the six-year-old.

The actress however noted that she sees the gesture, no matter how little as a real estate investment.

iam_kemilawrence:

"She can never do wrong in my eyes ❤️"

nafisaabdullahi:

"The truth was she didn't know alot of pple would be unto her when she decided to make it look like she invested in her child's future through real estate in Scotland I am glad that she agreed that her caption is misleading."

bellezabyijay:

"How does that explain that a fundraiser done by Scottish govt translate into real estate with legacy for her son???? A tree???"

dera_luv:

"People really have issues on this country. Her money, her choice, her son. You guys should let her be, she even has the time to explain to you people, if na me una go talk tire... it's the audacity for me. Smh."

