Popular Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, has revealed a surprise gift she got from a random online admirer two years ago

Idia during a podcast with Stephanie Coker disclosed that she got the beautiful car gift with other goodies like champagne, teddy bears, cakes and flowers

The young lady further made it known that her family didn't let her use the ride and the man didn't take back the gift

Actress, Idia Aisien, shared the incredible story of how she got a Range Rover gift from a man she doesn't know before.

The actress during her chat with Stephanie Coker said the incident happened two years ago and made it known that she also has a Range Rover that she is using herself at the moment but it was not the one gifted to her.

Idia Aisien shared the story of her Range Rover gift from a total stranger. Credit: @idia.aisien

Source: Instagram

Idia said the man planned with her followers and some of her friends to deliver the lovely gift that came with Champagne, teddy bear, cakes and flowers.

She further hinted that her family did not allow her to keep the ride gift and she asked the man to take it back which he declined:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My family didn't let me keep it, I told him and he said he doesn't want it back, so I sold it I never kept it."

The actress said she never had any gift before that moment even when she had a boyfriend.

Watcht the interesting video below:

Thanks for the honesty

Nigerians have reacted differently to Idia's interview, some of them commended her for being truthful.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sheisolawande:

"Just listened and it was sweet to listen to❤️❤️❤️Idia has stuff ❤️episode is too short though."

Bangarepublic:

"I love her, she’s always honest."

Lemonadeswithlemons:

"Omg wow...she hadn’t gotten anything before. That’s crazy."

Chetannycheta:

"Not everyone gets gifts on Valentine, it's not new. Some of us are used to it."

Iamthe_tomisin:

"I love love the way Steph speaks. The slight swerve to Yoruba accent too sweet."

Luchy Donalds shows off new Mercedes Benz she got as Christmas gift

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Luchy Donalds took to Instagram to celebrate the new white Mercedes Benz she got as a Christmas gift.

While showing off the new whip, the actress held a bouquet of dollars in a stack.

Nigerians took to her comment section to praise her while some wondered where people are getting money from.

Source: Legit.ng